Four arrested for assault

Phagwara, May 15
The Nakodar city police have arrested four persons on the charge of assaulting a Baba Murad Shah devotee.
Investigating officer (IO) Mandeep Singh said the accused have been identified as Surinder Pal of Mohalla Kamal Pura Nakodar, his sons Ansh and Manav, and Manpreet Singh of Mandian village. The incident occurred on on May 1. The victim said that at this the accused and his other accomplices assaulted and seriously injured him. A case has been registered under Sections 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress leader Shivakumar to reach Delhi today to discuss Karnataka govt formation
Shivakumar leaves for Delhi, says he was asked to come alone
Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today
Services Secretary Ashish More was removed by the Delhi gove...
Mamata Banerjee to participate in Niti Aayog meeting on May 27
Claims that the erstwhile Planning Commission gave states a ...
Jaishankar meets Belgian Prime Minister; discusses bilateral cooperation
Jaishankar arrives in Brussels on Monday evening for the las...
6 killed in fire at New Zealand hostel
52 people had made it out of the building but firefighters a...