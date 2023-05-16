Four arrested for assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 15

The Nakodar city police have arrested four persons on the charge of assaulting a Baba Murad Shah devotee.

Investigating officer (IO) Mandeep Singh said the accused have been identified as Surinder Pal of Mohalla Kamal Pura Nakodar, his sons Ansh and Manav, and Manpreet Singh of Mandian village. The incident occurred on on May 1. The victim said that at this the accused and his other accomplices assaulted and seriously injured him. A case has been registered under Sections 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.