Four arrested for attacking farmer

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 3

The police have arrested four persons for attacking a farmer and inflicting serious injuries on him.

Police officials said the victim, Rajdeep Singh (30), went to the market to buy ration around 5 pm on March 30. Around 9 pm, his parents came to know that he was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries. Following which, they informed the police about the incident.

The police said during investigation, it came to fore Rajdeep was a drug addict. He quarrelled with a man, Anthony, and his wife over purchase of drugs.

“After the fight, Rajdeep also did not repay the money to the couple. They issued death threats to the farmer and threatened to assault him in future if he did not repay the money,” the police said.

The police said Anthony, Daniel, Rama, Munish, Vishal, Chandan and other unidentified persons attacked Rajdeep on March 30. Based on investigation, a case under Sections 324, 326, 307, 506, 120-B, 148 and 149 was registered against the suspects at the Sadar Jalandhar police station.

The police said they had arrested Munish, alias Mani, Denial, Chander, alias Chandu, and Vishal Gill in this regard. Further investigations were on in the case and raids were being conducted to arrest other persons.

