Four arrested for blackmail

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 29

Following a complaint lodged by one Harinder Kaul, a resident of Bhanoki village, the police have registered a case under Sections 342, 286, 506, 504 and 120B of the IPC against seven persons on the charge of blackmailing and duping the complainant of Rs 66,700.

Gurpreet Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, said the victim told the police that the suspects took him hostage in a room, recorded his objectionable videos and blackmailed him. Gill said the four out of the seven suspects had been arrested. Those arrested were identified as Harminder Singh, his wife Prabhjot Kaur, son Vansh and Gurpreet Singh, residents of Hardo-Farala village. Gill said the other three absconding suspects were identified as Harjinder Kaur of Khalsa Enclave, Phagwara, Preet and Sunny, both residents of Rihana-Jattan village.

