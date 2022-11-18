Four arrested for gambling

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police arrested Gani Ram of Kandola Kalan village, Manni Kumar, Raju and Sikandar, all residents of Nurmahal, on the charge of gambling. The SHO, Labh Singh, said the accused were gambling at a local bus stand. A pack of cards and Rs 19,350 were recovered from them. Their car was also impounded. A case under Sections 13-A, 3 and 67 of the Punjab Gambling Act has been registered against the accused. OC

One held under excise act

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police arrested a person on the charge of brewing liquor. The investigating officer, Sarwann Singh, said the accused had been identified as Sodhi Ram of Barra Salam village. Around 100 kg of hooch, five bottles of liquor and utensils used for brewing were recovered from him. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered against the accused. OC

4 POs arrested across district

Nakodar: The Shahkot police arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) on the run for the last few months. The SHO said the accused had been identified as Satwindar Singh of Sadik Pur village and Manprit Singh of Bau Pur village. They were wanted in cases related to drug peddling. The Nakodar Sadar police arrested a PO Amardeep Kaur, a resident of Chak Kalan village, wanted in a case of assault. Meanwhile, the Nakodar city police also arrested Sandip Singh, a PO, of Pandori Khas village, said the SHO. OC

Couple assaulted, five booked

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police booked five persons on the charges of assault, criminal intimidation, and rioting. The investigating officer (IO), Sukhwindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Kulwindar Singh, Bindar and Jaswindar Singh, all residents of Talwandi Salem village, and their two unidentified accomplices. Gurdev Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that accused waylaid and attacked him and his wife with weapons. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 341, 447, 506, 511, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered. No arrests have been made so far. OC

Theft at power sub-station

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police booked unidentified persons for stealing copper blades from an electric power sub-station. Junior Engineer, electric grid construction division, Jalandhar, Satindar Singh complained to the police that miscreants barged into a 220 kv sub-station on November 13 and stole 12 copper blades. The investigating officer said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered. OC

1 arrested for seeking dowry

Nakodar : The Nakodar city police arrested Chetan of Ludhiana in a dowry harassment case. The complainant, Rama Sharma, had filed a complaint to the police that her husband had been harassing her and demanding dowry since her marriage. The investigating officer said a case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC was registered against the accused.