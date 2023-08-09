Four arrested for gambling

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested four persons on the charge of gambling. The suspects have been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Nurmahal town, Amarjit Singh, a resident of Uppal Khalsa village, Naresh Kumar, a resident of Uppal Jagir village, and Jaideep Singh, a resident of Fateh Pur village. Investigating Officer Angrej Singh said the suspects were gambling at the local bus stand and a sum of Rs 2,070 was recovered from them. A case under Sections 13-A, 3 and 67 of the Punjab Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the past 13 years. Investigating Officer (IO) Lovleen Kumar said the accused had been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Basti Sheikh, Jalandhar. The IO said the accused was wanted in a case of robbery registered on May 5, 2010, and was declared a PO on December 1, 2010.

#Phagwara