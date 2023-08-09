Four arrested for gambling

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested four persons on the charge of gambling. The suspects have been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Nurmahal town, Amarjit Singh, a resident of Uppal Khalsa village, Naresh Kumar, a resident of Uppal Jagir village, and Jaideep Singh, a resident of Fateh Pur village. Investigating Officer Angrej Singh said the suspects were gambling at the local bus stand and a sum of Rs 2,070 was recovered from them. A case under Sections 13-A, 3 and 67 of the Punjab Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects. OC
PO lands in police net
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the past 13 years. Investigating Officer (IO) Lovleen Kumar said the accused had been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Basti Sheikh, Jalandhar. The IO said the accused was wanted in a case of robbery registered on May 5, 2010, and was declared a PO on December 1, 2010.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus