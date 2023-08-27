Four arrested for kidnapping, attacking man, live-in partner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

The police have arrested four persons for attacking a man and kidnapping him along with his live-in partner at the former’s house in Shamshabad village, Nurmahal.

The suspects have been identified as Satnam Ram, his son Dushant Mehra and other aides. They attacked the man with whom Satnam’s wife was in a live-in relationship.

Nakodar DSP Sukhpal Singh said complainant Gurjit Singh, a resident of Shamshbad at Nurmahal, Jalandhar, who is admitted to the hospital, alleged that he, along with Paramjit Kaur, wife of Satnam Ram, a resident of Dhani Pind, Jalandhar, and his (Gurjit’s) mother Rashpal Kaur, were sleeping in a room. Some men entered their house and attacked them around 11.30 pm on August 21.

In his complaint, Gurjit alleged that Nishan Singh, Satnam Ram, Dushant Mehra and other unidentified persons attacked them with sharp weapons with an intention to kill them.

Later, they dragged him and Paramjit to a car belonging to an aide, Tarsem Singh. Mohammed Salamoo, alias Alam Musalla Dang, servant of Tarsem, was waiting near the car.

After forcibly putting the duo in the car, they took them to Dhani Pind haveli (house) of Satnam Ram where Tarsem also reached. They tied his hands and legs. The suspects took Paramjit in another car and locked her at a house.

Gurjit’s mother, along with some men from her village, reached Satnam’s house at Dhani Pind looking for Gurjit. The assailants then fled the spot. Gurjit’s mother rescued her son and Paramjit. She got them admitted to the Civil Hospital, Nurmahal.

A case under Sections 458, 307, 364, 323, 324, 342, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against the suspects at the Nurmahal police station here on August 22.

The police arrested Satnam Ram, a resident of Dhani Pind, Jamsher; Dushant Mehra, son of Satnam Ram; Mohammed Salamoo, alias Alam, a resident of Kishan Ganj, Bihar, and currently living in Rurka Kalan; and Tarsem Singh, a resident of Shamshabad, Nurmahal. Sharp weapons and a car used in the crime were also recovered.

The police said further investigations were on in the case. The police also raided the house of Nishan Singh in Ferozepur, but he was absconded.

Nakodar DSP Sukhpal Singh said, “Except one, all suspects have been arrested. Raids are on to nab the absconding accused. Parmajit Kaur (50) was in live-in relationship with Gurjit Singh for over a month.”