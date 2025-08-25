Four arrested in LPG theft racket linked to Mandialan tanker blast

In a major breakthrough following the tragic LPG tanker explosion in Mandialan that claimed seven lives and left several others injured, the Hoshiarpur police have arrested four individuals allegedly involved in an illegal LPG theft racket.

The arrests were announced by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Malik during a press conference held on Sunday.

The fatal incident occurred around 10.00 PM on August 22, when an HP Gas tanker collided with a Mahindra pickup vehicle near Mandialan. The impact triggered a massive explosion in the LPG-filled tanker, resulting in a fire that killed seven people and caused severe burns to others.

SSP Malik stated that preliminary investigations revealed the tanker driver, identified as Sukhjeet, a resident of Pandher Khedi under Police Station Malod, District Khanna, was at fault. Despite being aware that the tanker was carrying LPG, he attempted to turn onto a narrow link road, leading to the deadly mishap. A case was registered under various sections at Police Station Bullowal on August 23.

Following the explosion, several Mandialan residents alleged that LPG was routinely pilfered from tankers at two specific locations en route to the Mandialan bottling plant. Acting on these claims, police launched a detailed investigation.

SSP Malik confirmed that the probe uncovered a large-scale gas theft operation. Authorities recovered 50 gas cylinders, nine oil drums, and several improvised “jugaadu” pipes and nozzles used for illegal refilling. Four individuals were arrested in connection with the racket.

The accused have been identified as Sukhchain Singh alias Sukha of Ram Nagar Dhehan, Avtar Singh alias Matti of Jhandi (PS Bullowal), and brothers Ramesh Kumar and Raj Kumar from Lamma Pind, Jalandhar.

Explaining the modus operandi, SSP Malik said Sukhchain Singh had set up a cattle shed at his residence on the village outskirts, where he illegally filled LPG cylinders with assistance from tanker drivers. Avtar Singh, a former tanker driver, operated his segment of the racket from a tent house in Jhandi and persuaded drivers to bring tankers for pilferage. Ramesh Kumar and Raj Kumar were also involved, stealing LPG in connivance with drivers and supplying it to customers.

“These individuals, in collaboration with certain tanker drivers, had been illegally extracting gas from tankers meant for the HP Gas Plant and refilling it into domestic cylinders for unauthorised sale,” SSP Malik stated.

He confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under multiple legal sections, and further proceedings are underway. “The investigation is still ongoing and more names may emerge. We are determined to reach the root of this racket,” he added.

When questioned about possible involvement of bottling plant officials, SSP Malik said the angle is under thorough investigation. “If any plant officials are found complicit, strict action will be taken,” he assured.

He also clarified that contrary to residents’ claims, police had not received prior complaints regarding gas pilferage. “We came to know about these illegal activities only after the accident, and immediate action was taken thereafter,” SSP Malik emphasised.

Probe ordered into LPG tanker blast case

DC Aashika Jain on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mandialan LPG tanker blast incident.

The Additional DC has been appointed as the inquiry officer and instructed to submit a detailed report within 15 days. The DC has also formed a district-level vigilance committee to ensure public safety and strict action against offenders.

The committee will be headed by the District Food & Supplies Controller, with the Executive Engineer of the Punjab Pollution Control Board as co-chairperson, and representatives from the police, deputy director, factories, and BDPOs concerned as members. The committee has been directed to conduct inspections, ensure compliance with safety standards, and submit its first report within five days.

Additionally, Vehicle Regulation Committees have been set up to curb illegal parking of heavy vehicles, especially those carrying hazardous substances. These committees will be chaired by the respective SDMs, with the Regional Transport Authority (Hoshiarpur) as co-chairperson.