Four arrested in Phagwara sweets shop firing case

The police have arrested four persons in connection with firing on a renowned “Sudhir Sweets” of Phagwara. They were also involved in some more criminal activities. The accused have been identified as Roopinder Singh, alias Pinda, of village Miherru, Sukhraj Singh, alias Sukha, of village Bid-Puad near Phagwara, Kamalpreet Singh, alias Peeta, of village Sandhwan near Behram, and Harjit Singh of village Kherra in Phagwara.

The arrests were made by the police under the supervision of SP Madhvi Sharma. The police have also recovered one Hyundai Verna car and one Hyundai Venue car from the possession of the accused.

SSP, Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora, accompanied by SP (Detective) Prabhjot Singh Virk and Sharma, while addressing a press conference at the SP office, said during interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in one criminal incident each in Mukandpur and Behram.

The SSP added that the accused had also disclosed the names of two more accomplices and further disclosures were expected as the investigation progresses. He expressed his confidence that cops would soon recover the weapons and the scooter used in the crime, besides apprehend the main accused involved in the firing case of Sudhir Sweets.

The arrests comes in the backdrop of a firing incident that caused panic in Phagwara earlier on January 12. The assailants opened fire at Sudhir Sweets.