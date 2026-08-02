Four arrested in police raid at spa centre in Jalandhar; case registered

Three women and a youth were arrested after the police raided a spa centre in Jalandhar on Saturday. Teams from Division No. 7 police station conducted the raid at the spa, located in a busy city market, on Saturday afternoon. During the operation, the police allegedly found objectionable activities being carried out at the premises and took the suspects into custody. A case has been registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

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Police officials said they acted after social media posts raised concerns about alleged illegal activities at the spa. Following the raid, a video of the police inspection inside the premises went viral on social media.

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This is not the first time the spa has come under police scrutiny. The same premises were raided in 2024 over similar allegations.

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Videos of Saturday’s operation showed police searching the blue-lit interiors of the spa. Three women, their faces covered, and a youth were seen being escorted by the police. Officials also claimed to have recovered objectionable material from the premises. Besides the three women and the youth, the spa owner has also been named in the FIR. The police said the establishment would be closed, citing the recurrence of similar alleged activities that had previously led to a raid at the same location in 2024.

Ravinder Kumar, SHO, Division No. 7 police station, said all necessary legal formalities had been completed following the raid and further investigation was underway.