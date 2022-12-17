Four booked for assault

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked four persons on the charge of assaulting Suba Singh, a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Sanjivan Singh said the accused have been identified as Ajit Singh, Harwindar Singh, Jagdeep Singh and Jagraj Singh. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 323, 324, 341, 506, 148 and149 of the IPC. OC
Kidnapper held after one year
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a man — Rajwindar Singh — on the charge of kidnapping a minor in a year-old case. A case had been registered against Rajwindae and four members of his family under sections 363, 366A and120-B of the IPC on August 19, 2021. OC
Harassed, again
Passengers look for buses during the two-hour protest of the Punbus Contractor Workers’ Union, at the bus stand in Jalandhar on Friday. The protesters are demanding regular jobs. Malkiat Singh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...