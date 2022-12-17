Four booked for assault

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked four persons on the charge of assaulting Suba Singh, a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Sanjivan Singh said the accused have been identified as Ajit Singh, Harwindar Singh, Jagdeep Singh and Jagraj Singh. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 323, 324, 341, 506, 148 and149 of the IPC. OC

Kidnapper held after one year

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a man — Rajwindar Singh — on the charge of kidnapping a minor in a year-old case. A case had been registered against Rajwindae and four members of his family under sections 363, 366A and120-B of the IPC on August 19, 2021. OC

Harassed, again

Passengers look for buses during the two-hour protest of the Punbus Contractor Workers’ Union, at the bus stand in Jalandhar on Friday. The protesters are demanding regular jobs. Malkiat Singh