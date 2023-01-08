Four booked for assault

Phagwara: The police have booked four members of a family, including a woman, for assaulting a villager. The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan village, his wife Soma and sons Sunny and Saabi. Satnam Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that the accused attacked him with clubs and bricks on January 5 and threatened of dire consequences. A case has been registered. OC
1 held with 10-gm heroin
Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler with 10-gm of heroin. The accused has been identified as Malkit Singh of Gounsu Wal village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil first to take oath as Minis...
Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Ultras were killed in Balakote sector of Poonch district
Kalka-Shimla heritage track to get vistadome coaches; trial run likely to be conducted soon
Will have glass roofs and large windows and offer a panorami...