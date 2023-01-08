Four booked for assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have booked four members of a family, including a woman, for assaulting a villager. The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan village, his wife Soma and sons Sunny and Saabi. Satnam Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that the accused attacked him with clubs and bricks on January 5 and threatened of dire consequences. A case has been registered. OC

1 held with 10-gm heroin

Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler with 10-gm of heroin. The accused has been identified as Malkit Singh of Gounsu Wal village.