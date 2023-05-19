Four booked for assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 18

The Shahkot Police have booked four persons on the charge of assaulting a youth.

The accused are Arashdeep Singh, Surjit Singh and their two unidentified accomplices.

Lovereet Singh of Dhando Wal complained to the police that the accused had attacked him on April 24. A case has been registered under Sections 325, 341, 427 and 34 of the IPC in this regard.