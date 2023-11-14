Four booked for cheating

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked four persons, including two women, on the charges of cheating and breach of trust. Manpreet Dhillon, Superintendent of Police (D), said the suspects had been identified as Sarbann Singh, a resident of Sohal Jagir village, his son Prem Singh, daughter-in-law Manjinder Kaur, and granddaughter Ramandeep Kaur. Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Pati Haveli, Malsian village, who works as Sub-Inspector in the Punjab Police, had complained that he had solemnised his son Lovpreet Singh's marriage with Ramandeep Kaur on the promise of his migration to Canada and paid over Rs 29 lakh to the suspects. But Ramandeep Kaur did not file an application for his son's permanent settlement in Canada and all four cheated him. The IO said a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against the suspects after an inquiry. OC

Three booked for outraging modesty

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three persons, including a couple on the charge of outraging a woman's modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Lahvir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Ladhe Wali village, his wife Gurjit Kaur and Chhindi, a resident of Rasulpur Kalan village. Kiranjit Kaur of Ladhe Wali village had complained to the police that her brother-in-law used filthy language against her alleging that she herself killed her husband and demanded a vehicle from them. The IO said a case under Sections 354, 323 and 427 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. No arrests had been made and raids were being conducted to nab the absconding suspects. OC

Man held for stealing paddy

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a man on the charge of stealing paddy from the grain market. Investigating Officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said the suspect was identified as Sarup Singh, alias Jagrup Singh, a resident of Baghela village. Nirmal Singh, a resident of Pachharrian village, complained to the police that the suspect stole four bags of paddy (weighing 37 kg each) from the Mehatpur grain market. The IO said a case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect and four bags of stolen paddy recovered from them. OC

Driver booked for negligence

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a truck driver on the charge of causing death by negligence, causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others, rash driving on public road and mischief. Investigating Officer (IO) Amrik Singh said the suspect was identified as Jit Singh, a resident of Dela Rajouri village in Jammu. Sonia, wife of Jenas Hairan, had complained to the police that the suspect was driving his vehicle fast and negligently on November 11. The truck hit her husband Masih’s rickshaw killing him near Kang Sahibu village. The IO said a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC was registered against the suspect.

#Phagwara