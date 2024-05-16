Four booked for duping women of Rs 7.87 lakh

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 15

The Shahkot police have booked four persons for duping two Shahkot women of Rs 7.87 lakh.

Inspector Yadwinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Shahkot, said the suspects had been identified as Rabindra Nath Jana, a resident of Midna Pur district, West Bengal, Puja Damtariya, Kavita Kundel Kar, residents of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and their one unidentified accomplice.

Joginder Kaur, a resident of Malsian village, and Nirmal Kaur, a resident of Shahkot Town, told the Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that the suspects called them up and introduced themselves as their relatives living abroad. They lured the duo on various pretexts and duped them of Rs 7.87 lakh.

The SPP asked the cyber crime cell to conduct an inquiry. The cyber cell sent its report ordering the registration of a case after an opinion from the district attorney.

The SHO said a case under Sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act had been registered against the suspects.

