Four booked for kidnapping 16-year-old girl

Amritsar, March 29

The Rajasansi police have booked four persons for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage.

Those booked were identified as Masoom, Babbu and Shama, all residents of Jandiala Guru and Raju of Ranewali village. A case under Sections 363, 366 and 366 –A of the IPC was registered against them.

The victim’s father stated to police that he has three children, including two girls. Their mother had died years ago and he was looking after them. He said on Monday around 10pm, he heard some noise and found his daughter being taken away by the suspects. The police said a case was registered and further investigations were under progress.