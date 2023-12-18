Four booked for snatching

Phagwara, December 17
The Shahkot police have booked four unidentified persons on the charge of snatching a mobile phone. Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana and presently living at Saidpur Jhirri village, told the police that four persons waylaid him and snatched his mobile phone near the Saidpur school. Investigating officer Balvir Chand said a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.
