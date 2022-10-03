Four booked on abduction charge

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: In a complaint lodged by Shumpa, a resident of Bhabhiana village of Rawalpindi, the police have registered a case against Shumpa’s in-laws on abduction charges. Shumpa alleged that the accused, Taru, Tega, Saak Ali and Phaati residing in Pandori, were annoyed at Khurshid for marrying him, and ultimately kidnapped her. The case has been registered under section 365, 148, 149, 120-B of IPC and no arrests have been made so far. OC

Fake travel agent booked

Phagwara: In a complaint lodged by Amandeep, a resident of Bhanoki village, the Satnampura police have registered a case against a fake travel agent, Raj Kumar, a resident of Tajpur village, under the section 420, 406 and Punjab Travel Professional Act, on the charges of duping Amandeep of Rs. 5,70,000. She told that she made the payment to Kumar on June 26, 2021 as he assured to send her to UK but he did not.

2 booked for scooter theft

Phagwara: A scooter owned by Kuldip Singh, a resident of Sangrur, was stolen by Munna of Soondh Colony and Kuldeep Singh of Miherry Colony of Phagwara. The police have registered a case under section 379-IPC against both the accused but have not caught them so far. OC

Fake travel agent dupes woman

Phagwara: In a complaint lodged by Rukhsana of Sham Nagar, the police have registered a case against a fake travel agent, Chrisbein Reddy of Hadiabad under the section 406, 420 of IPC and Punjab Travel Professional Act. Reddy duped Rukhsana of Rs 5,20,000 in the pretext of sending her son to New Zealand. Reddy failed to do so and didn’t even return her the money. SP, Phagwara, Mukhtiar Rai said, “We are committed to maintaining law and order.” The accused has not been arrested so far. OC

Sweet shops inspected

Phagwara: A team of Food Wing, Kapurthala, inspected a number of sweet shops in Phagwara ahead of the festive season. Samples of khoya, paneer, curd, sauce and tikki have been sent for testing. Assistant Commissioner Harjot Paul Singh and Safety Officer Mukul ordered the shop owners to prepare milk products on their own premises only. They were also instructed to register themselves under FSSA( Food safety and standards Act) 2006. Singh warned all food business operators of action if anything suspicious was found on their premises. OC

Covid: all well in Jalandhar dist

Jalandhar: No fresh case of Covid was reported from Jalandhar on Sunday, keeping the tally at 81,069 cases. No deaths were reported in Jalandhar. Kapurthala district reported one new case of Covid. The district tally reached at 24,438 on Sunday.

