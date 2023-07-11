Four booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked four persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspects had been identified as Bagga, Kalu and Makhan, residents of Jahan Geer village, and Manu, a resident of Bal Nau village. Navjot Singh, a resident of Jahan Geer village, complained to the police that he was enjoying a cultural programme in his village on June 26 when the accused dragged him outside and assaulted him. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324, 329, 506 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC

Murder accused still at large

Phagwara: Even after 23 months, the Nurmahal police have failed to arrest the man accused of murdering a local resident. Rohit (22), son of Ram Lubhaya, a resident of Mohalla Khatikan, was shot dead on August 10 by Jaswinder Singh Bunty, a resident of Lohar village falling under the Jamsher Sadar police station. The police had registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against Jaswinder Singh Bunty. SHO Sukhdev Singh said no progress had been made so far in the case and further investigations were on. OC

21 yrs on, cops fail to nab 3 POs

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police are yet to arrest three persons on the run for the past 21 years. They had allegedly murdered a local jeweller, Mimik. Janak Raj, who was employed at the jewellery shop of the victim’s grandfather at Sarafan Bazar, and his accomplices Rajesh and Sonu were declared offenders (POs). The trial court has, however, acquitted one of their accomplices. Janak had a scuffle with Mimik and his father in January 2002 after which Janak and his accomplices attacked them with knives. Mimik was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh said they had not been successful in arresting other accused in the case.