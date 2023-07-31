Four booked on charge of assault

Hoshiarpur, July 30
The Model Town police have booked four suspects for an alleged assault and firing in a land dispute case. Sanjeev Kumar of Tulsi Nagar stated to the police that he was present at his house when Vinay Kumar, alias Mala, came there with one of his accomplice.
He alleged that the suspects started abusing and assaulting him. The suspects also fired at him but he escaped narrowly. He alleged that there was a land dispute between his uncle Beant Singh and his father. The complainant said the suspects visited his uncle’s and his son Jatinder Pal’s house frequently. He alleged that the suspects attacked him because of the land dispute.
The police have registered case against three identified and one unidentified suspects. The police also recovered the shell of a bullet from the house of the complainant.
