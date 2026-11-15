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Home / Jalandhar / Four-day PU Youth & Heritage Festival concludes at Mahilpur

Four-day PU Youth & Heritage Festival concludes at Mahilpur

Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana wins overall trophy

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 04:15 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan being felicitated by Sikh Educational Council president Sant Sadhu Singh Kaharupur, Principal Dr Parvinder Singh and others.
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The four-day inter-zonal youth and heritage festival of Panjab University concluded at Sri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Mahilpur, with students showcasing their talent in cultural, artistic and heritage-related activities.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan attended the prize distribution ceremony, while Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri was also present. Congratulating the college management and staff on the successful event, Sandhwan announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for the institution from his discretionary quota. He said such festivals played an important role in the all-round development of students.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain attended the afternoon session on the third day and watched students’ theatrical performances. Former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna urged students to preserve their language, art and cultural heritage.

Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, won the overall trophy. Dev Samaj College for Women, Ferozepur, secured second position, while Government College, Hoshiarpur, finished third.

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College Principal Dr Parvinder Singh thanked the guests, participating colleges, teachers and students for their contribution to the successful event. Sikh Educational Council president Sant Sadhu Singh Kaharupur, manager Inderjit Singh Bharta, general secretary Prof Apinder Singh and treasurer Virinder Sharma were among those present.

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