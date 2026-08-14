Four-day state ranking badminton tournament begins, 300 shuttlers to battle for top honours

The four-day Innocent Hearts Punjab State Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament began at the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium in Jalandhar on Thursday, with around 300 players from all 23 districts of Punjab competing in the championship. The tournament was inaugurated by ADC Jalandhar Divya P while Dr Rohan Bowry, Director, Innocent Hearts Group was the guest of honour.

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The tournament features 10 events across the junior and senior categories, including singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions for Under-19 boys and girls, as well as men and women.

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On the occasion, international badminton player Jagsher Singh Khangura was felicitated by the District Badminton Association (DBA), Jalandhar, with a cash award of Rs 31,000 in recognition of his achievements at the international level.

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Addressing the gathering, Divya P emphasised the importance of sports in the overall development of young people. She said that sports help build physical strength, improve mental focus and inculcate essential values such as teamwork, discipline and perseverance. She said, regular participation in physical activities also helps reduce stress, enhances confidence and contributes to a healthier and more balanced future for the youth. The chief guest applauded the work of the interim committee DBA, Jalandhar in uplifting the standard of the stadium.

Ritin Khanna, honorary secretary, Punjab Badminton Association, said that players from across Punjab are competing for top honours in the four-day tournament. He said the prize distribution ceremony will be held on August 16. He further said that the winners and top-performing players will earn the opportunity to represent Punjab at the prestigious North Zone Badminton Championships scheduled to be held at Bhilwara, Rajasthan in the first week of September.

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Senior office-bearers of the Punjab Badminton Association and District Badminton Association including Naresh Budhia, Harpreet Singh, Dhiraj Sharma, Anil Bhatti, Kusum Kaypee were also present on the occasion.