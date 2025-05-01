Four 'drug peddlers' arrested

The Nakodar police have arrested a 'drug peddler' on the charge of selling heroin. Seven gram of heroin was recovered from the possession of Sunni Kumar, a resident of Bopa Rai Kalan village. A case under Sections 21-B/29/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

The police arrested drug peddler Lakhwindar Singh of Mehatpur with 5 gram of heroin and 28 tablets. Two cases under the Mining Act and Travel Agents Act are pending against the accused.

The Mehatpur police arrested two 'drug peddlers', Harjndar Singh and Des Raj, residents of Dharme Dian Chhana village, with 2 kg poppy husk.