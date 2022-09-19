Four drug-related cases registered in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr, September 18
Despite the Aam Aadmi government’s claim on clamping down on drug peddlers and a number of awarness programmes being condcuted by the local and police administration, narcotics-related cases are on the rise as four different cases related to recovery of drugs were reported in the district. Two were reported from Sadar Banga, while one each was reported from Aur and Balachaur.
In Sadar Banga, a woman identified as Rani of Lakhpur village, aged 42 was arrested with 5-gm of heroin. Rani had tied the polythene carrying heroin with her dupatta. The police said at a nakabandi,on seeing the police, she immediately threw the polythene away. “This is how she got arrested,” said the police. A Case under Section 21 of the
Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered against her.
In another case from Sadar Banga, accused Gurpreet Kumar was arrested with 10-kg poppy husk. On seeing the police vehicle, the accused got nervous and changed his way. The police suspected something wrong and chased Gurpreet and arrested him. A Case under Section 15 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.
From Balachaur, a man was arrested with five Buprenorphine injections. The accused identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Deepa, hails from Balachaur. A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act was registered against him. In Aur, a woman named Palo was arrested with 4-gm heroin. In this case, FIR has been registered under Sections 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act.
The new cases come even as the police have been conducting frequent drives to break the drug peddlers nexus across the district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP