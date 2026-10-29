Four food samples collected during checks at Saila Khurd, Mahilpur

The Health Department’s Food Safety team collected four food samples and destroyed fruits found stored in unhygienic conditions during inspections at Saila Khurd and Mahilpur.

The drive was conducted under the directions of Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Punjab, Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar, and Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, under the supervision of Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal and District Health Officer Dr Jatinder Bhatia.

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Food Safety Officer Ishan Bansal and the team collected two samples of sweets, one of noodles and one of mathri for quality and safety testing. During the inspection, fruits at a street food vendor’s outlet were found stored in contaminated conditions and unclean utensils. Taking note of the violation, the team got the fruits destroyed on the spot in the interest of public health. The vendor was directed to maintain proper hygiene and store food items in clean and suitable containers.

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Dr Jatinder Bhatia said ensuring the availability of safe and hygienic food was a priority for the Health Department. He urged shopkeepers and street vendors to follow food safety norms strictly. He added that inspections would continue and violators would face legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The department also urged consumers to check the cleanliness and quality of food items before purchasing them.