Four fresh covid cases in district

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: As many as four new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Jalandhar today. With this, the total cases in Jalandhar reached 78,241. With no death in the district, the deceased tally remained at 1,578. As many as 76,639 people have recovered from the virus, while the number of active cases reached 24. Of the 20,07,386 samples collected in the district, so far, 19,44,377 samples have tested negative. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported one new case, taking the total tally to 23,839. Since, no new death was reported, the tally remained at 579. TNS

National Lok Adalat today

Hoshiarpur: The National Lok Adalat will be organised on March 12 at the district and sub-divisional level under the chairmanship of the District Legal Services Authority-cum-District and Sessions Judge Amarjot Bhatti. Secretary District Legal Services Authority-cum-CJM Aparajita Joshi said cases related to civil affairs, rent matters, mact, criminal compoundable matters, revenue matters, 138 negotiable instruments act, family matters, labour matters, bank matters, telecom companies, besides pending and pre-litigation cases, will be brought for disposal in this Lok Adalat. The Secretary District Legal Services Authority appealed to people to file maximum number of cases in this Lok Adalat. She said the decision of the Lok Adalat was recognised as a civil decree and people should get maximum benefit by settling most of the cases here. OC

34 prisoners get certificates

Hoshiarpur: Inmates of the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, were presented certificates on completing the Electrical and Home Appliances Repair Course. The course was organised in association with ICICI Foundation. Besides, saplings were planted as a part of the plantation drive. Giving information, Jail Superintendent Anurag Kumar Azad said that CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Aparajita Joshi, Additional Superintendent Ramandeep Singh Bhangu, ICICI Foundation senior project manager Surinder Kumar Purohit, ICICI Center Head Deepak Sharma and others planted 200 saplings. Joshi presented certificates to 34 prisoners who participated in the course. OC

Body found from vegetable market

Garhshankar: The body of a youth was found from a vegetable market on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the police reached the spot and took the body in their possession. The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 5, Garhshankar. ASI Ravinder Singh said the family has been informed and an investigation has been initiated in this regard. A few days ago, the body of a youth was found from a road leading to Nangal in Shahpur Ghati.