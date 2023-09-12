Four held for firing, murder bid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 11

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested four persons on the charges of firing, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhpal Singh said those arrested had been identified as Dilawar Singh, alias Dilbar, a resident of Singh Pur Dona village, Jaivi Varma, a resident of Puran Pur village falling under the Patara police station, Gagan Kumar, a resident of Bolina Doaba village falling under the Patara police station, and Avinash, alias Ashu, a resident of Chite Aani village falling under the Sadar Jamsher police.

Sharan Deep, a resident of Nawan Pind village falling under the Sadar Kapurthala police station, told the police that he, along with his companions, was going to Seham village late on the evening of August 27. The suspects, who were carrying firearms and sharp weapons, attacked them with an intention to kill. They suffered serious injuries in the attack.

The DSP said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148, 149 (rioting) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects and their nine other accomplices who were absconding.

Investigating Officer Jasbir Singh said a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, a county-made ‘katta’ and a motorcycle bearing registration number PB-008-BU-8561 were recovered from their possession.

