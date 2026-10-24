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Home / Jalandhar / Four held with 5 kg heroin in Phagwara

Four held with 5 kg heroin in Phagwara

DRI secures custody of accused

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:40 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested four persons and seized 5 kg of suspected heroin near a hotel in Phagwara. A local court has remanded the accused to the agency’s custody for further interrogation and investigation into the alleged narcotics seizure.

The accused, identified as Arshpreet Singh, Nitish, Anish Kumar and Deepak Kumar, were produced before Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Supreet Kaur following their arrest. According to a court document dated October 22, the DRI sought their custody to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recovery and establish possible links to a wider supply network.

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Special Public Prosecutor Puneet Sareen appeared before the court alongside Investigating Officer Nidhan Singh and the seized case property. The proceedings concerned the agency’s request for custodial interrogation of the four accused.

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The case has been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The provisions address prohibited activities involving narcotic substances, attempts, abetment, criminal conspiracy and other applicable offences and legal requirements.

The agency is expected to investigate the source and intended destination of the suspected contraband, along with the possible involvement of other persons. However, the court document examined did not specify the origin of the substance, its intended destination or any established links to a larger trafficking network.

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The custodial remand will allow the DRI to question the accused and pursue further leads within the scope of the court’s order. The allegations remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.

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