Four held with illegal pistols, 11 cartridges

Jalandhar, August 22
The CIA staff of the city police arrested four persons from various places and recovered three illegal pistols and 11 live cartridges from their possession here today.
The suspects have been identified as Gagandeep, a resident of Kaccha Kot in Jalandhar, Harjinder Singh, a resident of Kapurthala, Rahul Dadri, a resident of Alli Mohalla, here, and Kamaljeet Singh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.
Gagandeep and Harjinder were arrested from near Basti Bawal Khel canal. While Rahul was arrested from Jyoti Chowk, Kamaljeet was nabbed from Harnamdaspura T-point here.
As per the police, the suspects were arrested following a tip-off. They were in the city for some criminal activities.
Police officials said cases under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspects at various police stations. Further investigations were on in the case.
“The suspects were today produced in a court. The police sought their remand for further interrogation,” they said.
