Four held with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur, January 24
The district police have arrested four persons with drugs from different places. The Model Town police arrested a peddler and recovered 52-gm intoxicating powder from him. He has been identified as Lakhan Kumar, a resident of Bhagat Nagar.
The Tanda police recovered 70-gm opium from three persons at a check-post. They have been identified as Daljinder Singh, Gurminder Singh and Ravinder Singh, all residents of Madi Pannwan in Gurdaspur district. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.
