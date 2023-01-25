Four held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 24

The district police have arrested four persons with drugs from different places. The Model Town police arrested a peddler and recovered 52-gm intoxicating powder from him. He has been identified as Lakhan Kumar, a resident of Bhagat Nagar.

The Tanda police recovered 70-gm opium from three persons at a check-post. They have been identified as Daljinder Singh, Gurminder Singh and Ravinder Singh, all residents of Madi Pannwan in Gurdaspur district. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.