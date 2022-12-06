Four injured in road accident

Phagwara: Four passengers, including two women, sustained serious injuries and 10 others sustained bruises when a Chandigarh-bound Punjab Roadways bus turned turtle on the Phagwara-Chandigarh highway in Phagwara on Monday. The injured have been admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The accident occurred when the driver swerved the bus to avoid hitting some stray cattle. OC
Three booked for molestation
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three persons, including two women, on the charges of outraging a woman's modesty, voluntarily causing hurt and committing crime with a common intention. The police said a woman had complained to them that the accused Lachhmann molested her on November 10. She further alleged that she was then assaulted by the accused. his wife and their daughter.
