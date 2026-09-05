Four Jalandhar teachers to get state awards

Four teachers from Jalandhar will be honoured at a state-level function on Saturday.

Three of them have been selected for the State Teachers’ Award and the fourth for the Young Teachers’ Award.

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Among those selected for the State Teachers’ Award is Kumud Kumari Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Camp. She focused on improving academic results and strengthening school infrastructure during her tenure.

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Sharma said while serving as a vocational teacher at Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden, she was in charge of NCC and career counselling.

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After taking charge as principal of the Gandhi Camp school in 2015, she found that its pass percentage was below 40 per cent.

“Through extra classes for Classes VIII, X and XII over the past decade, we gradually improved the results,” she said.

Sharma was also part of a team of principals that visited Singapore, following which several infrastructure improvements were undertaken at the school, including an increase in the number of projectors and computers.

Under the state government’s Business Blasters programme, she has also encouraged students to develop entrepreneurial ideas, including projects related to nail art and fabric design.

Another recipient of the State Teachers’ Award, Varindervir Singh, an elementary teacher at Government Primary School, Bajuha Khurd, has worked on improving the quality of education since joining the department in 2001.

He earlier served as an assistant district coordinator for Padho Punjab and later as the district coordinator under the Padho Punjab, Badho Punjab programme. He also contributed to the implementation of various education programmes and admission drives to encourage enrolment in government schools.

Singh said the selection process included online interviews at the district and state levels, where teachers presented their work. Their performance was then assessed and points were awarded on various parameters.

Gurpreet Kaur, a teacher at Government Primary School, Binpalke, is another State Teachers’ Award recipient. An international hockey player, Kaur joined the Education Department in 2007 under the sports quota.

After hockey was introduced as a primary sport at the school in 2023, she began providing free coaching to students. She was also part of a team of teachers that visited Finland in March last year to study the education system there. Sunny Chhabra, a science teacher at Government Middle School, Allowal, has been selected for the Young Teachers’ Award.

Chhabra said the pass percentage of his students had remained above 80 per cent since he joined the department in 2011.

From 2017 to 2022, he served as a block mentor, training school heads and principals on improving learning outcomes through science-based activities.

Since May last year, Chhabra has been conducting extra classes for Class X students preparing for board examinations. His students featured on the merit list in this year’s board results.