DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Four Jalandhar teachers to get state awards

Four Jalandhar teachers to get state awards

article_Author
Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:56 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Four teachers from Jalandhar will be honoured at a state-level function on Saturday.

Three of them have been selected for the State Teachers’ Award and the fourth for the Young Teachers’ Award.

Advertisement

Among those selected for the State Teachers’ Award is Kumud Kumari Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Camp. She focused on improving academic results and strengthening school infrastructure during her tenure.

Advertisement

Kumud Kumari Sharma

Kumud Kumari Sharma

Sharma said while serving as a vocational teacher at Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden, she was in charge of NCC and career counselling.

Advertisement

After taking charge as principal of the Gandhi Camp school in 2015, she found that its pass percentage was below 40 per cent.

“Through extra classes for Classes VIII, X and XII over the past decade, we gradually improved the results,” she said.

Sharma was also part of a team of principals that visited Singapore, following which several infrastructure improvements were undertaken at the school, including an increase in the number of projectors and computers.

Under the state government’s Business Blasters programme, she has also encouraged students to develop entrepreneurial ideas, including projects related to nail art and fabric design.

Another recipient of the State Teachers’ Award, Varindervir Singh, an elementary teacher at Government Primary School, Bajuha Khurd, has worked on improving the quality of education since joining the department in 2001.

Varindervir Singh

Varindervir Singh

He earlier served as an assistant district coordinator for Padho Punjab and later as the district coordinator under the Padho Punjab, Badho Punjab programme. He also contributed to the implementation of various education programmes and admission drives to encourage enrolment in government schools.

Singh said the selection process included online interviews at the district and state levels, where teachers presented their work. Their performance was then assessed and points were awarded on various parameters.

Gurpreet Kaur, a teacher at Government Primary School, Binpalke, is another State Teachers’ Award recipient. An international hockey player, Kaur joined the Education Department in 2007 under the sports quota.

Gurpreet Kaur

Gurpreet Kaur

After hockey was introduced as a primary sport at the school in 2023, she began providing free coaching to students. She was also part of a team of teachers that visited Finland in March last year to study the education system there. Sunny Chhabra, a science teacher at Government Middle School, Allowal, has been selected for the Young Teachers’ Award.

Sunny Chhabra

Sunny Chhabra

Chhabra said the pass percentage of his students had remained above 80 per cent since he joined the department in 2011.

From 2017 to 2022, he served as a block mentor, training school heads and principals on improving learning outcomes through science-based activities.

Since May last year, Chhabra has been conducting extra classes for Class X students preparing for board examinations. His students featured on the merit list in this year’s board results.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts