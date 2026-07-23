The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), CPI (ML) New Democracy, CPI (ML) Liberation and MCPI-U have announced plans to hold large-scale gatherings in villages and towns from July 23 to 30 to protest against what they described as the brutal repression of protesting youths, particularly girls, by the New Delhi Police

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at the Jantar Mantar protest site.

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The Left parties also said they would burn effigies of the Modi government and the Sangh-BJP during the protests.

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They added that efforts would be made to involve the remaining Left parties in Punjab in the planned demonstrations.

The announcement was made in a joint statement issued here today by the state leaders of the four parties — Pargat Singh Jamarai, Ajmer Singh Samra, Rajbinder Singh Rana and Kiranjit Singh Sekhon.

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The leaders demanded that cases be registered under the relevant sections of the law against those responsible for assaulting protesting youths, as well as against any other identified individuals who, they alleged, acted in collaboration with the police during the incident.

They also called for the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that he had failed to prevent the leak of examination papers. The leaders further alleged that influential leaders and bureaucrats of the ruling party at the Centre were in cahoots with the paper leak mafia.

The Left leaders appealed to the people of the state to participate in the protest actions planned during the week-long campaign.