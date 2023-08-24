Four nabbed on charge of murder bid, kidnapping

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 23

The Nurmahal police have arrested four persons on the charges of attempt to murder, kidnapping and rioting.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh said the suspects had been identified as Satnam Ram, a resident of Dhani Pind, his son Daulat Ram, Tarsem Singh, a resident of Shamsha Bad village, and Mohamad Alam, a native of Bihar and presently living at Rurrka Kalan village.

Gurjit Singh, a resident of Shamsha Bad village, complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house on August 21 and attacked him with sharp weapons. They kidnapped him and his partner Paramjit Kaur, former wife of Satnam Ram, and tortured them.

The complainant said the suspects earlier threatened him on August 18 to leave Paramjit Kaur.

The SHO said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder), 458 (lurking house-trespass), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.

