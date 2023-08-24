Four nabbed on charge of murder bid, kidnapping

Phagwara, August 23
The Nurmahal police have arrested four persons on the charges of attempt to murder, kidnapping and rioting.
Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh said the suspects had been identified as Satnam Ram, a resident of Dhani Pind, his son Daulat Ram, Tarsem Singh, a resident of Shamsha Bad village, and Mohamad Alam, a native of Bihar and presently living at Rurrka Kalan village.
Gurjit Singh, a resident of Shamsha Bad village, complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house on August 21 and attacked him with sharp weapons. They kidnapped him and his partner Paramjit Kaur, former wife of Satnam Ram, and tortured them.
The complainant said the suspects earlier threatened him on August 18 to leave Paramjit Kaur.
The SHO said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder), 458 (lurking house-trespass), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown
Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert
Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble
5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting
The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...