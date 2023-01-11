Four nabbed with heroin, intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Nawanshahr, January 10

The Nawanshahr police have arrested four persons with intoxicating injections and heroin in three separate cases. Arrests have been made from Sadar Nawanshahr and Rahon blocks. In Nawanshahr, Banish Chopra — the suspect — was arrested with 10 intoxicating injections. A case has been registered under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.

In a separate case in Sadar Nawanshahr, Harjinder Kumar — the suspect — was held with 5-gm heroin under Section 21 of the NDPS Act. Two suspects, Rakesh Kumar and Sunny Kumar, were arrested with 21 g of heroin and Rs 40,000. A car has also been from their possession. Cases have been registered under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.