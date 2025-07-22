Four of family booked for raping minor

The Mehatpur police have booked four members of a family, including a woman, on charges of raping a minor and criminal conspiracy.

Investigating officer (IO ) Inspector Meena Kumar said the accused have been identified as Avtar Singh, a resident of Sadikpur village under Shahkot police station, his wife Paramjit Kaur, and two sons Harnek Singh and Jorawar Singh.

The father of the victim complained to the police that the accused Harnek Singh and his brother kidnapped his minor daughter on July 7 midnight and took her into the house of Mohindar Singh Pardhan in his absence, where Harnek raped her, and his brother stood guard outside and the accused threatened his daughter to keep her mouth shut or face dire consequences.

The IO said the father and mother of the accused supported their sons in committing the crime and tried to save them and pressured the victim’s family to sign blank papers.

A case under Sections 65(1) (rape on a woman under 16 years), 61(2)(criminal conspiracy) 127(2)(wrongful confinement) 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and Section 6.17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused and raids are being conducted to arrest them.