DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / Four of family booked for raping minor

Four of family booked for raping minor

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:35 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

The Mehatpur police have booked four members of a family, including a woman, on charges of raping a minor and criminal conspiracy.

Advertisement

Investigating officer (IO ) Inspector Meena Kumar said the accused have been identified as Avtar Singh, a resident of Sadikpur village under Shahkot police station, his wife Paramjit Kaur, and two sons Harnek Singh and Jorawar Singh.

The father of the victim complained to the police that the accused Harnek Singh and his brother kidnapped his minor daughter on July 7 midnight and took her into the house of Mohindar Singh Pardhan in his absence, where Harnek raped her, and his brother stood guard outside and the accused threatened his daughter to keep her mouth shut or face dire consequences.

Advertisement

The IO said the father and mother of the accused supported their sons in committing the crime and tried to save them and pressured the victim’s family to sign blank papers.

A case under Sections 65(1) (rape on a woman under 16 years), 61(2)(criminal conspiracy) 127(2)(wrongful confinement) 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and Section 6.17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts