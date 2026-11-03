Four samples collected during food safety checks in Phagwara

To ensure the availability of safe and quality food products during the festive season, a special inspection drive is being conducted in Phagwara under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), with a particular focus on maintaining food safety standards ahead of Diwali.

As part of the campaign, leading sweets shops in Phagwara were inspected under the directions of the SDM. During the inspection, the Assistant Commissioner (Food), Kapurthala, and the Food Safety Officer, Area-2, collected four samples of sweets, including chocolate barfi, chana barfi, milk peda and kaju katli.

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All four samples have been sent to the State Food Laboratory for testing and analysis. Further action will be taken in accordance with the relevant rules after the laboratory reports are received.

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In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, the SDM, Phagwara, has constituted a special team to ensure the quality and safety of various food products sold across the city. The team comprises the Tehsildar, Phagwara, as its in-charge; the Assistant Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, as assistant in-charge; the Food Safety Officer, Phagwara; the Chief Officer (City), Phagwara; the Sanitation Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Phagwara; and the Assistant Food and Civil Supplies Officer, Phagwara.

The SDM stated that the inspection campaign would continue throughout the festive season to safeguard public health and ensure that food products available in the market meet the prescribed quality and safety standards. Shopkeepers have been urged to comply with food safety regulations and ensure that clean, hygienic and quality sweets are supplied to consumers.

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The administration reiterated its commitment to monitoring food quality during the festive period and taking appropriate action wherever violations of food safety norms are established.

Food Safety Dept conducts inspections in Hoshiarpur

The Food Safety Department conducted inspections at prominent sweets shops in Hoshiarpur city and collected five samples of different sweets and food items to check their quality. The drive was conducted under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and the supervision of Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal, following the guidelines issued by Punjab Food Safety Commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar.

Food Safety Officer Vivek Kumar collected samples of besan barfi, two samples of barfi, mathri and cham-cham. The samples will be sent to a laboratory for testing. Further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act on the basis of the laboratory reports.

District Health Officer Dr Jatinder Bhatia said ensuring the availability of safe and quality food to consumers was a priority. He warned that adulteration and negligence in maintaining food quality would not be tolerated.

He urged sweet shop owners to maintain proper hygiene during the preparation, storage and sale of food items and strictly follow food safety standards.