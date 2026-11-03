DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Four samples collected during food safety checks in Phagwara

Four samples collected during food safety checks in Phagwara

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara/Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:13 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An official conducts an inspection at a sweets shop. FILE
Advertisement

To ensure the availability of safe and quality food products during the festive season, a special inspection drive is being conducted in Phagwara under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), with a particular focus on maintaining food safety standards ahead of Diwali.

As part of the campaign, leading sweets shops in Phagwara were inspected under the directions of the SDM. During the inspection, the Assistant Commissioner (Food), Kapurthala, and the Food Safety Officer, Area-2, collected four samples of sweets, including chocolate barfi, chana barfi, milk peda and kaju katli.

Advertisement

All four samples have been sent to the State Food Laboratory for testing and analysis. Further action will be taken in accordance with the relevant rules after the laboratory reports are received.

Advertisement

In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, the SDM, Phagwara, has constituted a special team to ensure the quality and safety of various food products sold across the city. The team comprises the Tehsildar, Phagwara, as its in-charge; the Assistant Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, as assistant in-charge; the Food Safety Officer, Phagwara; the Chief Officer (City), Phagwara; the Sanitation Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Phagwara; and the Assistant Food and Civil Supplies Officer, Phagwara.

The SDM stated that the inspection campaign would continue throughout the festive season to safeguard public health and ensure that food products available in the market meet the prescribed quality and safety standards. Shopkeepers have been urged to comply with food safety regulations and ensure that clean, hygienic and quality sweets are supplied to consumers.

Advertisement

The administration reiterated its commitment to monitoring food quality during the festive period and taking appropriate action wherever violations of food safety norms are established.

Food Safety Dept conducts inspections in Hoshiarpur

The Food Safety Department conducted inspections at prominent sweets shops in Hoshiarpur city and collected five samples of different sweets and food items to check their quality. The drive was conducted under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and the supervision of Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal, following the guidelines issued by Punjab Food Safety Commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar.

Food Safety Officer Vivek Kumar collected samples of besan barfi, two samples of barfi, mathri and cham-cham. The samples will be sent to a laboratory for testing. Further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act on the basis of the laboratory reports.

District Health Officer Dr Jatinder Bhatia said ensuring the availability of safe and quality food to consumers was a priority. He warned that adulteration and negligence in maintaining food quality would not be tolerated.

He urged sweet shop owners to maintain proper hygiene during the preparation, storage and sale of food items and strictly follow food safety standards.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts