Four school buses challaned for flouting safety norms

In a significant push to ensure the safety of schoolchildren, four school buses were challaned during a special inspection drive conducted under the Safe School Vehicle Policy in Jalandhar on Tuesday. The drive, led by District Child Protection Officer Ajay Bharti, was carried out at BMC Chowk and other locations across the city.

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During the inspection, the authorities found four school buses violating mandatory safety norms, including the absence of a lady attendant, lack of a valid pollution certificate, missing or invalid driving licence, absence of a first-aid kit and other requirements, under the Safe School Vehicle Policy.

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The inspection team included Gaurav Kumar from the District Child Protection Office, Principal Tajinder Singh and Naresh Kumar from the Education Department, and Inspector Daljit Singh.

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Ajay Bharti directed all school principals to ensure that every school vehicle strictly complies with the Safe School Vehicle Policy, stressing that the safety of children remains the top priority.