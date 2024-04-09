Four snatchers land in police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

The police have arrested four snatchers and recovered 22 mobile phones from their possession.

Divulging details, police officials said they got a tip-off that Jatin, alias Jattu, and Kamaljit Singh, alias Kamal, who were habitual offenders, were involved in theft of motorcycles and mobile phones and several cases were pending against them.

Subsequently, they laid a trap at Dhilwan Chowk where the duo was planning to sell a stolen motorcycle. The police arrested them and recovered a motorcycle without a number plate from their possession.

Further investigations led to the recovery of one more motorcycle, 12 mobile phones and two smart watches from them.

Police officials said a case under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects at the Rama Mandi police station.

They said a person, Gurdev Singh, complained that two persons, including a woman, snatched his mobile phone on the pretext of asking a location on April 4. Following which, a case under Sections 379B and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Division No. 2 police station.

During investigation, it came to fore that the suspects used a motorcycle, bearing registration number PB08-BS-1949, to commit the crime.

“Thorough investigation led to the arrest of Sagar, alias Sam, and Nisha, alias Shalu. The police recovered 10 stolen mobile phones from their possession,” police officials said.

They said a case each was already pending against Sagar and Nisha. Further investigations are on in the case.

