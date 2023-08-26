Four youth booked for raping model

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 25

A young girl (model by profession) was allegedly raped by four youths near Haveli on the national highway in Phagwara sub-division. On a complaint lodged by the model, a resident of Jalandhar, the police have registered a case under Sections 376, 120B and 506 of the IPC against four suspects, identified as Rahul, Pritpal, Luv and Gurdial, all residents of Jalandhar, on the charges of raping and blackmailing the victim. The victim told the police last night that the suspects called her to a building near Haveli on the pretext of shooting a scene on August 16. She alleged that the suspects served her intoxicants mixed in soft drinks and raped her when she fell unconscious.

She alleged that the suspects clicked her photos and shot video when she was unconscious. When she objected after regaining consciousness, the suspects showed her the photographs and threatened to kill her. Gurpreet Singh, Superintendent of Police, said, “The police are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made so far.”

