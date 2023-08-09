Fourth suspect held for Bathinda youth’s murder

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 8

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested fourth suspect in connection with the murder case of a Bathinda youth.

SHO GS Nagra said the suspect had been identified as Ajit Singh, a resident of Bandla village falling under the Jagraon Sadar police station in Ludhiana.

Nachhatar Singh, a resident of Kothe Kaur Singh Wale (Ablu) village falling under the Nehian Wala police station in Bathinda, had complained to the police that the suspect and his three other accomplices had murdered his son Manpreet Singh (22) and dumped his body on the roadside near Kang Sahibu village in September 2022.

In his complaint, Nachhatar said his son had served at a Moga hospital for three years and was now working in a Jalandhar hospital. He told his family about his visit on September 6, but did not reach home.

In his complaint, the father of the deceased had said that he had lodged a missing report at the Division No. 4 police station in Jalandhar. The police, who had issued an advertisement, informed him about a body found near Kang Sahibu village under the Nakodar Sadar police station. He was asked to identify the body.

Nachhatar said he reached the spot and identified the body of his son. In his complaint, he stated that his son had developed a relationship with Ramandeep Kaur in Moga. She was also working with him and also had relations with Mukesh Yadav. He said Yadav, along with other accused, threatened his son and made unsuccessful bids to attack him.

He said his son left the job at the Moga hospital and joined a hospital in Jalandhar. Ramandeep followed him and threatened him to teach him a lesson. Manpreet was kidnapped on September 6, 2022, and murdered. The SHO said a case under Section 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC was registered.

The SHO said other three suspects - Ramandeep Kaur, a resident of Daya Kalan village under the Dharam Kot police station in Moga, Mukesh, a resident of Ward No. 13 of Moga, and Amrik Singh, a resident of Daya Kalan village under the Dharam Kot police station in Moga, - were arrested earlier.

Previous arrests

