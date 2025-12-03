DT
Fraud of Rs 55 lakh in 4 cases

Fraud of Rs 55 lakh in 4 cases

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:56 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
District police have registered four cases and named eight accused in connection with frauds totaling Rs 55.05 lakh. Two women are also among the accused.

According to reports, Sarvjeet Singh, a resident of Jandi village, filed a complaint stating that Rachpal Singh of Pathraliya and Roopinder Singh of Bhikhowal allegedly cheated him of Rs 7 lakh by promising to send his son Paramveer Singh to Canada.

Gurminder Singh of Dhadiyala village informed police that Satya Kaur of Talwandi Salan, Jasvir Singh of Ohadpur, Safi Mah Mad of Kalsan, and Rajwinder Kaur of Bulewal, Amritsar, had defrauded him of Rs 41 lakh under the pretext of securing MBBS admission at Sri Guru Ramdas College, Amritsar. Police investigation revealed the amount allegedly defrauded was Rs 36 lakh.

Meanwhile, Sukhdev Singh of Tagadkalan village lodged a complaint with Hajipur police stating that Sukhdev Singh of Bariyaha allegedly cheated him of Rs 6.85 lakh by promising foreign studies. Similarly, Mohan Singh and Bhag Singh of Tibian village informed Hajipur police that Sham Kumar of Budhawad allegedly defrauded them of Rs 5.2 lakh by giving false promises to send their sons abroad.

