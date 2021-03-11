Fraud: Travel agent booked

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: Mehat Pur police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of sending her abroad. Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police Jasbindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Gagan Deep Khosla alias Jimmi, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP. The investigating officer said Parmindar Kaur, a resident of Loh Garh village, has complained to the SSP that she had paid Rs 3 lakh to the accused for facilitating her migration abroad. However, he neither sent her abroad nor returned the money. The IO said a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Staff crunch ails Civil Hospital

Nakodar: Grappling with the shortage of specialist doctors, the Civil Hospital is facing a tough time. The Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Bhupindar Kaur, said there were 14 posts of medical officers in the 50-bed hospital, but the posts of ENT specialist, child specialist, anaesthetist, and pathologist are lying vacant. The SMO added of the 77 sanctioned posts of medical and para-medical staff in hospital, 36 are lying vacant. Five posts of staff nurses and 10 posts of class IV employees are vacant. The SMO added that medicine supply was also not as per requirement. She added that the repair of old hospital building was going on at snail’s pace and the hospital also needs security staff. OC

drug smugglers’ gang busted

Phagwara: The police on Sunday busted an inter-state gang of drug smugglers after arresting four of its members and seized 5 kg of opium from their possession. The police said the gang members used to sell opium after purchasing it from Rajasthan. Those arrested were identified as Harpreet, a resident of Batala; Balwant Rai, a resident of Kherra Colony; Dharamvir and Sat Paul, both residents of Daddal Mohalla, Phagwara. A case under Sections 18, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act have

been registered. OC

Motorcycle, cash & phone stolen

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons for stealing motorcycle, cash and phone from a house. The complainant, Sukhwindar Singh, a resident of Lasurri village, told the police that thieves barged into his house on May 19 night and stole a motorcycle, Rs 100 cash and a mobile handset. The investigating officer said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified accused. OC

Man arrested for gambling

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested Suraj alias Shanti, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, for betting. The investigating officer said accused was selling betting number slips. A case under Sections 13-A, 3, 67 of Punjab Gambling Act have been registered against the accused, who was released on bail.