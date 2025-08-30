DT
PT
Free cataract surgery restores vision to needy elderly man

Free cataract surgery restores vision to needy elderly man

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 12:02 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
In a remarkable act of social service, the Sarb Naujavaan Sabha (Regd.) Phagwara and Sarb Naujavaan Welfare Society successfully facilitated a free cataract surgery for an elderly man in need, as part of their ongoing initiative “Aao Punn Kamaaiye” (Let’s Earn Good Deeds).

The surgery was performed by eye specialist Dr Tushar Agarwal, who implanted a foldable lens, restoring vision to the patient, Madan Lal. The initiative received financial support from Jatinder Singh Kundi, an entrepreneur and International Director of the Alliance Club.

SDM Phagwara Jasanjeet Singh, who attended the event as the chief guest, presented medicines to the patient and praised the initiative, stating, “True service to society lies in feeling the pain of the needy and working to relieve it. Such initiatives not only benefit patients and their families but also spread the message of humanity.”

