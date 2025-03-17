Free dental camp held at Phagwara blood bank

Under the guidance of philanthropist KK Sardana, the 449th free dental and jaw treatment camp was organised at the Blood Bank in Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara, in memory of Mata Thakur Devi and Nanak Chand Sethi. The camp was conducted under the supervision of Blood Bank president Malkiat Singh Raghbotra.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the chief guest Dr Surinder Mohan Singh, Assistant Director of Homeopathy, Punjab, along with guest of honour Dr Harjeet Kaur and Alok Sethi. The chief guest was warmly welcomed by former Rotary Club District Governor Satpal Sethi.

During the event, Dr Singh distributed newly crafted dentures to 10 underprivileged elderly individuals and lauded the Blood Bank for its commendable social service efforts. A team of 25 expert doctors from CMC, Ludhiana, led by Dr Riddhima and Dr Tamanpreet, examined approximately 110 patients. The team provided dental cleanings, necessary medications and fillings for broken teeth as required.

Raghbotra announced that the next free dental camp will be held on Tuesday, April 1. The event was attended Gulshan Kapoor, Kuldeep Duggal, Mohan Lal Taneja, Sudha Bedi, Roop Lal, Ravi Kumar, Pradeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar Duggal.