Free IIT-backed online classes open for govt school students during summer vacation

In a major effort to ensure that learning does not come to a halt during the summer vacation, government school students are being offered free IIT-backed online classes aimed at strengthening their board exam preparation while laying a strong foundation for competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET and CUET. The initiative gives students access to expert led teaching, structured learning and regular assessments during the two months break, all at no cost.

Advertisement

The summer vacation course is being offered through SATHEE (Self-Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Exams), an initiative of the Ministry of Education and IIT-Kanpur. The programme is open to students of Classes IX to XII, combining board syllabus coverage with competitive exam oriented learning. A key highlight of the programme is that students will attend live interactive classes conducted by IITians and subject experts.

Advertisement

The platform will also provide recorded lectures for revision, daily practice problems, weekly and monthly tests and online doubt clearing support from 10 am to 6 pm. Students will further receive AI-based performance analytics to track their progress and identify areas that need improvement.

Advertisement

According to Sanjay, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Santokhpura, who is overseeing the programme in Jalandhar, “The free summer course started on May 15 and will continue till July 15. The programme covers the entire NCERT and SCERT syllabus and is designed to help students strengthen both their board exam preparation and competitive exam readiness. Students of Classes IX and X are being taught mathematics and science while those in Classes XI and XII are receiving online coaching in physics, chemistry, mathematics and Biology through dedicated subject wise batches.”

How to register:

Advertisement

Students can register through the SATHEE app or website by selecting their respective class and enrolling in the summer vacation course. A registration guide has also been made available on the SATHEE portal to help students complete the enrolment process.

Officials said the initiative seeks to bridge the gap in access to quality coaching by bringing expert-led teaching directly to government school students. With free classes, regular assessments and guidance from IIT backed educators, the programme is expected to benefit thousands of students preparing for both board examinations and future entrance tests.