Free medical camp held in memory of Swadesh Chopra, 746 patients attend

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:41 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
A free medical check-up camp was organised here to mark the 10th death anniversary of Swadesh Chopra, wife of Padmashri awardee Vijay Chopra.

The camp, held in her memory, witnessed an overwhelming response from the community, with 746 patients availing of medical consultations and care.

In a humanitarian gesture, 440 patients were provided free spectacles, courtesy of Dr Sarabjit Rajan, enhancing the impact and reach of the camp. The initiative reflected a deep commitment to community health and welfare, particularly for the underprivileged.

The camp was inaugurated by esteemed personalities and institutions, including members of Sidh Baba Balak Nath Mandir Committee, Bala Ji Dham, Laghu Udyog Bharti, Rotary Club Phagwara Gems and Janta Jal Sewa Samiti. Their presence highlighted the spirit of collaboration and social responsibility that underpinned the event.

Prominent local leaders lent their support, including Phagwara AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan, Mayor Ram Pal Uppal and Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta, who were present at the inaugural ceremony. Their participation emphasised the civic importance of such health initiatives in strengthening public well-being.

Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal attended the camp as the guest of honour, commending the organisers for their continued dedication to public service and for honouring the memory of Swadesh Chopra through such a noble cause.

