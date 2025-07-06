Free medical camp organised at Aam Aadmi Clinic

A free medical check-up camp was organised on Saturday by the Aam Aadmi Clinic located at Baba Lal Dayal Mandir, Pratap Bagh, Jalandhar. The camp was inaugurated by Dr Gurmeet Lal, Civil Surgeon of Jalandhar, along with Dr Raman Gupta, District Family Welfare Officer.

Advertisement

In view of the monsoon season and to monitor the spread of seasonal and vector-borne diseases, the camp aimed to review the health of local citizens.

The camp was held from 8 am to 12 noon, during which 161 patients were examined. Necessary medical tests were conducted free of cost and patients were provided free medicines on the spot.

Advertisement

Patients were examined by a team of specialists, including Dr Kashmiri Lal, MD (Medicine), Retired Medical Specialist, Civil Hospital, Jalandhar; Dr Mandeep Kaur, MD (Gynaecology), Former Assistant Professor; Dr Raman Gupta, MD (ENT), District Family Welfare Officer; Dr Aditya Paul Singh, MD, District Epidemiologist; and Dr Balwinder Singh, Incharge Medical Officer, Aam Aadmi Clinic, Baba Lal Dayal Mandir, Pratap Bagh, Jalandhar.

The camp proved to be a significant step towards community healthcare, helping raise awareness about health and providing essential medical services to a large number of underprivileged individuals.