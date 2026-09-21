DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Free-of-cost AYUSH medical camp held in Phagwara

Free-of-cost AYUSH medical camp held in Phagwara

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:18 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A free of cost AYUSH medical camp offering Ayurvedic and homoeopathic healthcare services was organised at Bhai Kanhaiya Ji Sewa Simran Kendra in Phagwara under the directions of the Director, Ayurveda, Punjab Government and the leadership of District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer Dr Parminderjit Kaur. The camp was inaugurated by Dr Parminderjit Kaur.

During the camp, medical teams from Health Centres Palahi, Manak and Athouli examined a total of 645 patients suffering from various ailments, including fever, cough, abdominal disorders, women-related health problems, high blood pressure and diabetes. Free medicines were distributed to needy patients following their medical examination.

Advertisement

Providing details, Dr Gurdeep Singh said 329 patients were examined by the Ayurvedic team, while 316 patients were examined by specialists from the homoeopathic team. The doctors provided guidance on suitable dietary and lifestyle changes with the objective of promoting physical and mental well-being.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts