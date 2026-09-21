Free-of-cost AYUSH medical camp held in Phagwara

A free of cost AYUSH medical camp offering Ayurvedic and homoeopathic healthcare services was organised at Bhai Kanhaiya Ji Sewa Simran Kendra in Phagwara under the directions of the Director, Ayurveda, Punjab Government and the leadership of District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer Dr Parminderjit Kaur. The camp was inaugurated by Dr Parminderjit Kaur.

During the camp, medical teams from Health Centres Palahi, Manak and Athouli examined a total of 645 patients suffering from various ailments, including fever, cough, abdominal disorders, women-related health problems, high blood pressure and diabetes. Free medicines were distributed to needy patients following their medical examination.

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Providing details, Dr Gurdeep Singh said 329 patients were examined by the Ayurvedic team, while 316 patients were examined by specialists from the homoeopathic team. The doctors provided guidance on suitable dietary and lifestyle changes with the objective of promoting physical and mental well-being.