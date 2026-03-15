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Home / Jalandhar / Free of cost dog vaccination camp to be held on March 17

Free of cost dog vaccination camp to be held on March 17

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:55 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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In an initiative aimed at safeguarding both animal and human health, the Department of Animal Husbandry will organise a free of cost anti-rabies vaccination camp for dogs on March 17 at the District Veterinary Polyclinic in Kapurthala. The camp will be conducted with the support of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and will run from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm.

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Providing details about the camp, Dr Ude Singh Khinda, In-charge of the Veterinary Polyclinic, stated that the vaccination drive will be inaugurated by Dr MP Singh, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department. The primary objective of the initiative is to protect both pet and stray dogs from rabies, a potentially fatal viral disease that can also pose a serious threat to human life.

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Dr Khinda emphasised that rabies remains a major public health concern and vaccination of dogs is one of the most effective ways to prevent its spread. Through this camp, the department aims to ensure that as many dogs as possible in the city receive timely immunisation, thereby reducing the risk of rabies transmission.

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He further appealed to residents of Kapurthala to actively participate in the campaign by bringing their pet dogs to the camp for free vaccination. At the same time, efforts will also be made to vaccinate stray and abandoned dogs, ensuring broader community protection and improved animal welfare.

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