Free of cost health check-up camp benefits hundreds

In a humanitarian initiative, the Dr Ambedkar Memorial Committee Punjab and Great Britain, in collaboration with the Dr Ambedkar Buddhist Resource Centre Managing Committee (regd), organised a free eye and general health check-up and surgery camp at the Dr Ambedkar Buddhist Resource Centre, Sundh.

The camp was held with the support of NRI brothers and World Cancer Care (Cancer Care Charitable Society) and was dedicated to the memory of Late Kartar Chand Kler and Late Harbilas Bangarh.

The camp was organised under the guidance of committee president Advocate Kuldeep Bhatti and witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local population. The programme was inaugurated by chief guests Surinder Jhallie and German Singh (UK), who jointly cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the camp. Prior to this, Bhante Vinay Thero commenced the event with the recitation of Panchsheel and Trisharan, setting a solemn and inspirational tone for the day.

A team of specialist doctors conducted free medical examinations of more than 500 patients, providing consultations and distributing free medicines to those in need. As part of the eye care services, around 200 needy patients were provided free spectacles. Additionally, 20 patients were shortlisted for eye surgeries, which will be performed free of cost at Dr Rajan Eye Care Hospital, Phagwara.

Alongside eye care services, a free general medical check-up camp was also organised with the support of Seva Society Banga (Punjab). During this camp, patients underwent free health screenings, including blood pressure, sugar level, and ECG tests and were given free medicines as required.